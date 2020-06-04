James Lawrence Pratt Jr. of Belchertown died May 31, 2020 at the age of 57. Jimmy worked with his father, the late James Pratt Sr., at James' car dealership College Town Auto Sales. He was a skilled mechanic and car enthusiast like his father. He always enjoyed his morning coffee break and spending time with the family pets. Jimmy was raised Catholic and it was an important part of his identity.
He is survived by his brothers Michael and Vincent, and his three sons Clayton, Michael, and James Pratt III. Jimmy was close to both of his parents who predeceased him. He is likely reuniting with them now.
Friends are invited for a gathering of remembrance on Sunday June 7th, 3:00PM at 1131 Federal St, Belchertown.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.