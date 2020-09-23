Lois A. Meyer, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and most of all, faithful servant of God, passed from this life into eternal life on September 22, 2020, surrounded by the love and presence of family. She was born on January 9, 1923 to Leoda and Arthur Kuehnert (Memaw and Pepaw) in St. Louis, Missouri. Daughter of a Lutheran pastor, she married her beloved husband, Rev. Richard ('Pedo') Meyer in 1947. Together they heeded God's call to "Go ye therefore and teach all nations," journeying first to China. When the Chinese Revolution occurred, they were evacuated by the U.S. Army to Japan, where they spent the next 23 years sharing God's love. They continued their ministry in New Orleans, thriving in the fellowship of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband 'Pedo" of 73 years, her children, Becky Schaefer of Sequim, Washington, Omi and son-in-law Ted Woodward of Portland, Oregon, Deb Luekens of Northampton, Massachusetts, Kurt Meyer of Ashfield, Massachusetts, eight grandchildren, their spouses, and eight great grandchildren. She is predeceased by daughter Kathy Shepard, son Mark Meyer, and son-in-law Jeff Luekens. An accomplished and award-winning watercolorist, she used to say that while raising six children, her cooking was her art, but she was eventually able devote time to her painting. Her watercolors reflect her love of color and her delight in the beauty of God's creation. She remained active for all of her 97 years. On her 65th birthday, she rode a camel in Egypt from the Great Pyramid to the Sphinx. She could get anyone to share their stories and always left a new friend with the words "I will pray for you." And she did. During her various hospitalizations, nurses and support staff often went into her room for a break from their work. Her faith was her bedrock, and she joyfully shared it with all. Rest well, Good and Faithful Servant. A private graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Marigny, New Orleans, or to Lutheran World Relief (LWR.org
.).