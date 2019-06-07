Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Richard Fish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Richard "Dick" Fish, who was born in 1941, died December 20, 2018.



He leaves his wife Sheila Sharac Fish, his son Kenneth A. Fish, his granddaughters Jessica, Cherokee Rain, Jacqueline, and Ryan Lynn, and his great-grandson Aiden; also, his friend and associate Eric Parham, and dear friends Griselle Cruz and her family. He was predeceased by his son William James (Billy) in 1988, and by daughter-in-law Candace K. Hall in 2018.



Dick was a photographer in Northampton for many years: for the Daily Hampshire Gazette; for his studio "dickfish inc"; and later for the Smith College Imaging Center. For many years, he enjoyed and participated wholeheartedly in the community of St. John's Episcopal in Northampton. Each summer, he left this community for a while for wonderful summer retreats in Pemaquid, Maine. Dick will be remembered for his warmth, his enthusiastic involvement in our local community, and his great hugs.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Elm Street, Northampton. If you are so moved, feel free to donate to the in Dick's name, or to any of the following: MANNA; Safe Passage; St. John's Episcopal Church.

