John H. Newman, 81, passed away at his home on June 25, 2019, surrounded by his devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia (Doyle) Newman and his loving family. John Harold Newman was born June 21, 1938 in Northampton, a son of Harold and Gladys (Bernard) Newman. John died of Parkinson's Disease and Cancer as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange while he served in Da Nang, Vietnam.



John served his country with honor and dignity for twenty-four years and one day in the United States Marine Corps retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following retirement from the Marines, John began a 20 year career with General Electric as a technical representative. He finished his career working with his fellow Marines in HMX-1, The Marine Corps Presidential Helicopter Squadron stationed at Quantico, Virginia.



Throughout his life John's family was a source of immense joy and happiness. He will be remembered for his humor, his steadfast loyalty, his vast knowledge of Marine Corps history and kind-heartedness. He truly embodied the United States Marine Corps slogan: "Semper Fidelis".



He is survived by three daughters, a son, four grandchildren, a brother, two sisters and several nieces and nephews: Kim Cross and husband Dr. James Cross of New Haven, Vermont; Commander Kelley Newman USN Retired and wife Christi Keisling of Mesa, Arizona; Kristine Newman and husband Robert Brennan of Gilbert, Arizona; Kevin Newman of Hatfield, grandchildren Gus Yost of Lincoln, Vermont Kai, Finn, and Chase Brennan of Gilbert, Arizona; brother Jeffery Newman of Hatfield, and sisters Jane Ewing of Burlington, VT; and Jude Newman of Montpelier, VT. John was predeceased by his parents, two siblings, James Francis Newman, Joan Newman Kochin and his baby son Timothy Michal Newman.



A Memorial Mass in celebration of John's life will be held on July 13th at 12:30 PM at The Annunciation Church 85 Beacon St., Florence, MA, with a visiting hour prior to the Mass at 11:30 AM at the church. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with John's arrangement's.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the VNA and Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 168 Industrial Drive E#1, Northampton, MA 01060 or the Navy Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, Virginia 22203. For more information, please visit





