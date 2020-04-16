Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger L. Ames. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Ames, 86, died at home on Saturday, March 14, surrounded by his family. Born in Northampton, Massachusetts, he was the youngest of seven children of Effie and Harold Ames. He graduated from Northampton High School and Williams College, where he majored in geology, and played baseball and football. He was the captain of the baseball team for Williams, and even had a tryout with the Philadelphia Phillies. After college he went into the Army, where he had an 18-month distinguished career as Battalion Mail Clerk in France. Upon his return, he entered the graduate program at Yale for geology, where he obtained his PhD. In 1957 he married Suzanne (Susie) Manwell Ames, the love of his life. They moved to Tulsa in 1962, where he worked for Amoco for over 30 years. Together they raised four children, building a life that revolved around family and community. He was an active member of All Souls Unitarian Church, where he served two terms as president of the Board of Trustees. Roger was an avid cyclist for years, and then turned his athletic talents to golf, with a proud accomplishment of shooting his age in 2019, playing with a great group of fellow retirees. Roger spent many hours in retirement scraping paint in his work rehabilitating houses for the All Souls housing outreach project and Revitalize T-Town. His work as a volunteer tutor with Partners in Education in Tulsa elementary schools brought him great joy, and his years as a member of the Peaceful Presence group at Reproductive Services Clinic helped him develop his philosophy of respectful engagement. He will be remembered for his wit, his generosity, his eagerness to learn and grow, and his ready smile.



Roger was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Hazel, Mary and Shirley, and brothers Fred and Bill. Roger is survived by his beloved wife Sue, his brother Richard, and by his children Peter, Elizabeth (husband Bill), Andy (wife Rachel), and Emily (husband Mark); by four grandchildren, Claire, Margaret (husband Ben), Lev and Sam; and by his great-granddaughter Hazel. "It's the time we spent together that matters."



Donations in Roger's memory may be made to All Souls Unitarian Church

