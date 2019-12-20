Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia A. (Gelin) Riley. View Sign Service Information Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street Salem , MA 01970 (781)-581-2300 Send Flowers Obituary





Sylvia was born in Salem, MA on July 12, 1931. She grew up in Salem, MA, graduated from Salem High School, and from Barnert Hospital Nursing School, in Patterson, NJ. Sylvia and Ed raised their family in Salem, MA, Danville, NH and Merrimac, MA. She was a Registered Nurse who began her career at Salem Hospital working in the delivery ward and retired as Director of Nurses in geriatrics in Haverhill, MA. She was a dedicated member of Temple B'nai Abraham. She volunteered for many organizations including Sisterhood, B'nai Brith, Hadassah, Little League, and PTA, among others . She loved reading, playing cards and most of all, she cherished time laughing with family and friends.







Interment took place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Barbara & Steve Siegel on Saturday, December 21 from 6:30 to 8:00 with a service at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00 to 3:30.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to: The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA, 02458 (

Sylvia A. (Gelin) Riley- of Northampton, MA, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the age of 88. She was a devoted mother to Barbara H. (Steven); cherished grandmother of Eli H. Siegel (Jaime Korner) and Noah S. Siegel (Chanelle Diaz); and the loving sister of Elaine. Sylvia was predeceased by her her husband Edgar F. Riley, son Carl F. Riley, parents Edward and Helen (Jackson) Gelin, and her four brothers - Spencer, Leonard, Stephen and Roy.Sylvia was born in Salem, MA on July 12, 1931. She grew up in Salem, MA, graduated from Salem High School, and from Barnert Hospital Nursing School, in Patterson, NJ. Sylvia and Ed raised their family in Salem, MA, Danville, NH and Merrimac, MA. She was a Registered Nurse who began her career at Salem Hospital working in the delivery ward and retired as Director of Nurses in geriatrics in Haverhill, MA. She was a dedicated member of Temple B'nai Abraham. She volunteered for many organizations including Sisterhood, B'nai Brith, Hadassah, Little League, and PTA, among others . She loved reading, playing cards and most of all, she cherished time laughing with family and friends.Interment took place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Barbara & Steve Siegel on Saturday, December 21 from 6:30 to 8:00 with a service at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00 to 3:30.Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to: The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA, 02458 ( carroll.org ). Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close