It is with great sadness that we announce Melanie Jeanne Koziar passed away on May 21, 2020, in Farmington, NM. A native Californian, Mel grew up in San Jose and Gilroy. She attended Liberty Baptist & Gilroy Christian Schools, and graduated Gilroy High School in 1987. She loved music, playing darts, and most of all her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Zachary Koziar, and large family who loved her dearly including her mother Judith (David) Florio; and immediate family, Victoria (Larry) Skolnik [and children] Sarah Skolnik, Stephen Skolnik, and Samantha Skolnik; Larry (Dixie) Florio [and children] Talia Florio and David Florio; Kat Koziar; Toni Peddicord?; Pamela Koziar; Chandonet Potter [and children] Taylor Langdon, Jade Potter, Alex Potter & Ashley Potter; Donald Tucker [and children] Aiden Tucker & Donnovan Tucker. And, her very large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her youngest sister, Jennifer Koziar, and father, Kenneth C. Koziar. I'd like to think they're all sitting together in love, listening to Skynyrd in heaven right now.

Services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

"Start your day with music."



