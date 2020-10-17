Arlene Frances McDermottMay 3, 1933 - April 3, 2020Arlene Frances McDermott was born on May 3, 1933, in Cascade, Iowa to William George Clark and Viola Mary Kirby Clark. She spent her childhood around the Cedar Rapids, Iowa area and graduated from high school in Coggon, Iowa, in 1951. Because of the family's deep Irish roots Arlene's final resting place will be next to her husband, Charles, in Petersville, Iowa.Arlene attended St. Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing in Rock Island, Illinois, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1954. While working as a nurse, she was encouraged by a doctor she worked with to pursue a degree in anesthesia as he thought she had a great talent for it. In 1960 Arlene graduated from Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia in Detroit, Michigan.She married Charles William McDermott on April 20, 1965 in Oxford Junction, Iowa, and began their family. In the early 1970's they moved to Eastern Colorado. In the early 1980's she moved to Palisade, Colorado where she became a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arlene retired in the late 1990's, and enjoyed many years of retirement. Just before retirement she took up quilting. This became a hobby she spent many hours and so much creativity on. Her family will treasure the many quilts Arlene handmade with love. She also enjoyed many types of crafts during her lifetime; china painting, oil painting, ceramics, sewing, quilting and silk ribbon embroidery to name a few.She is survived by her son, Kevin McDermott and Darla Gilder of Prescott, Arizona; daughter, Rene McDermott Tompkins and spouse, Terry Tompkins, and their three children, Tyler Nathanial, Noah Tate, and Charlie Carolyn of Cross Roads, Texas; daughter, Kelly McDermott of Denver, Colorado, and brother, Cletus Clark of Maquoketa, Iowa. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Bill" Clark of Central City, Iowa.Arlene F. McDermott of Grand Junction, Colorado, formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Friday April 3, 2020, at the age of 86 years and 11 months.Funeral Services and burial will be held on Friday October 23, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church & Cemetery in Petersville, Iowa.