1/1
Della Carolyn Igo
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Carolyn Igo

October 24, 1943 - October 25, 2020

Della Carolyn Igo "Mickey", aged 77, was called home to our Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Mickey was born October 24, 1943, to Welmoth Pope and Anna Hilliard in Elk City, OK, where she grew up. After graduating high school, Mickey married the love of her life, James "Jim" Igo. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, and started a family, a daughter, Shay, and son, Todd. Mickey also worked for Mountain Bell/AT&T for over 20 years.

She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with friends at the many golf courses in the Grand Valley. She also played softball and created beautiful paintings. Mickey especially loved her time with her grandchildren, Craig, Summer, and Gabrielle, and her great-grandchildren, Lillian, Chloe, and CloverMae.

Mickey is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by sister, Peggy Beck; brother, Sonny Pope; daughter, Shay Claussen (and son Craig, wife Tiffany and family) as well as her son, Todd Igo (wife Tammy and family). Mickey will be dearly missed by family and friends until we all meet again.

Per her wishes, no services to be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved