Della Carolyn Igo



October 24, 1943 - October 25, 2020



Della Carolyn Igo "Mickey", aged 77, was called home to our Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Mickey was born October 24, 1943, to Welmoth Pope and Anna Hilliard in Elk City, OK, where she grew up. After graduating high school, Mickey married the love of her life, James "Jim" Igo. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, and started a family, a daughter, Shay, and son, Todd. Mickey also worked for Mountain Bell/AT&T for over 20 years.



She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with friends at the many golf courses in the Grand Valley. She also played softball and created beautiful paintings. Mickey especially loved her time with her grandchildren, Craig, Summer, and Gabrielle, and her great-grandchildren, Lillian, Chloe, and CloverMae.



Mickey is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by sister, Peggy Beck; brother, Sonny Pope; daughter, Shay Claussen (and son Craig, wife Tiffany and family) as well as her son, Todd Igo (wife Tammy and family). Mickey will be dearly missed by family and friends until we all meet again.



Per her wishes, no services to be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store