Elizabeth Austin

September 11, 1944 - June 16, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Austin, a long time resident of Parachute, CO, passed away June 16, 2020, at Grand River Health in Rifle.

Elizabeth was born in Denver in 1944 and later attended the University of Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Margonis, and her husbands, Carl Don Reynolds Jr. and Arnold Austin. She is survived by her mother, Esther Margonis; daughter, Laura Reynolds Smith (Lancer), and granddaughters, Christina and AnnaRuth, and siblings, Diane Margonis Bingham, Cynthia Jeffries and Frank Margonis. The last several years of Elizabeth's life were spent in partnership with James Ness of Battlement Mesa.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to ASPCA.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.
