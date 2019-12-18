Eloyce Allred
August 9, 1936 - December 14, 2019
Eloyce Allred of Grand Junction was born August 9, 1936, to Lavon and Bernice Atwood in Mt.Emmons, Utah. She graduated from Altamont High School in 1954.
She married the love of her life, Max, on April 14, 1955. They spent the first few years of marriage in different cities around Utah, Salt Lake, Rangely, Artesia and Moab, before finally settling here in Grand Junction, CO in 1962. Eloyce worked at Sears and raised her family. She later worked and retired as a cook from School District 51.
Eloyce enjoyed dancing with Max at the Moose Lodge on Friday and Saturday nights, and creating many assorted crafts, including sewing, quilting and crocheting. She also loved camping and most of all spending time with her family.
Max preceded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by sons, Dennis (Jolene) Allred of Chandler, AZ, and Don (Barb) Allred of Parachute, CO; granddaughters, Kim (Joe) Jones of Grand Junction, CO; Stephanie (Jason) Ahlstrom of Craig, CO, and Katie (Jim) Amick of Meeker, CO; eight great-grandchildren, Tiana and Alyssah Latshaw and Logan Jones all of Grand Junction; James, Emily and Preston Amick all of Meeker, CO, and Wyatt and Cody Dade of Craig, CO; three sisters, two brothers, and all of their beloved families!
A viewing/visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, followed by a graveside prayer and dedication of the grave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hopewest Hospice in Grand Junction CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019