Eugene D. Bash
November 24, 1930 - May 15, 2019
Eugene D. Bash, 88, was called to his eternal home on May 15, 2019.
He was born November 24, 1930, in Fort Morgan, CO, the son of Pauline (Bash) Lewis and Dale Bash. He graduated from Rifle High School in Rifle, CO in 1949.
Eugene served in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955, achieving the rank of staff Sergeant. He was employed by Union Carbide in Rifle, CO, before working for Public Service Company which he retired from after 30 years of service. He was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Eugene married the love of his life, Pauline Torrez, on February 16, 1957. They celebrated 60 years together.
He is survived by daughters, Barbara Monett (Mark), Virginia McHugh (Richard), and Mary Baker (Geoff); sons, Ray Best (Vickie), Gary Bash (Diane), and Larry Bash (Dawn); brother-in-law, Adolfo Torrez, Jr.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, mother, father and sister.
Eugene was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for over 50 years. He volunteered for many years at Catholic Outreach in the soup kitchen. He was also a member of the Elk's Lodge.
His family will miss his home-grown tomatoes, his Christmas fudge, his appreciation for slapstick comedy, but most of all his love of family gatherings.
Visitation will be May 28, 2019, 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Funeral Service will be May 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary followed by interment at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Outreach.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 26, 2019