1/1
Gaylynn Ruiz
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaylynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylynn Ruiz

February 17, 1965 - November 13, 2020

On November 13, 2020, Gaylynn Ruiz went home to heaven. Gaylynn is survived by her mother, Carol Diaz, of Grand Junction; daughters, Adonica Marquez (Tino) of Fort Worth, TX, and Latoya Ricks of Grand Junction; grandkids, Elissa, Jayd'n, Antonio, Gage, Ginna, Aleena, Aleah and Elena; sisters, Marie Bray (John) and Stacy Morford; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gaylynn was born February 17, 1965, in Aspen, CO, to Galen and Carol Ricks. She spent most of her life living in Fruita, CO. Gaylynn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She had a love for Harley's and collected their memorabilia. Gaylynn loved her Raiders and watched every football game she could. She enjoyed listening to music and had a love for tattoos. Gaylynn was a CNA and worked at Family Health West for a number of years.

Gaylynn is preceded in death by her dad, Ernie; sister, Mary (Tink), and nephew, Michael.

There are no funeral plans at this time.

Contributions can be made to her go fund account gf.me/u/y8njut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved