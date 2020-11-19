Gaylynn Ruiz



February 17, 1965 - November 13, 2020



On November 13, 2020, Gaylynn Ruiz went home to heaven. Gaylynn is survived by her mother, Carol Diaz, of Grand Junction; daughters, Adonica Marquez (Tino) of Fort Worth, TX, and Latoya Ricks of Grand Junction; grandkids, Elissa, Jayd'n, Antonio, Gage, Ginna, Aleena, Aleah and Elena; sisters, Marie Bray (John) and Stacy Morford; nieces, nephews, and friends.



Gaylynn was born February 17, 1965, in Aspen, CO, to Galen and Carol Ricks. She spent most of her life living in Fruita, CO. Gaylynn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.



She had a love for Harley's and collected their memorabilia. Gaylynn loved her Raiders and watched every football game she could. She enjoyed listening to music and had a love for tattoos. Gaylynn was a CNA and worked at Family Health West for a number of years.



Gaylynn is preceded in death by her dad, Ernie; sister, Mary (Tink), and nephew, Michael.



There are no funeral plans at this time.



Contributions can be made to her go fund account gf.me/u/y8njut.



