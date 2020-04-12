Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Byrd Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Byrd Chapman



December 6, 1941 - April 4, 2020



Howard Byrd Chapman, 78, of Grand Junction, died on April 4, 2020, due to heart failure.



He was born in Batesville, Arkansas on December 6, 1941, a son of Howard and Lorell (Hollister) Chapman. Howard was raised in Leoti, Kansas. The family moved to Rifle, Colorado, when he entered middle school. Following graduation from Rifle High School, he attended Mesa Collage and graduated from then Colorado State College in Greeley with both undergraduate and graduate degrees. He spent his professional life as an educator in Mesa County School District. Howard was most proud of his accomplishments as a guidance counselor at the R-5 High School. As a counselor, he had a significant impact on many lives of the students he served. In doing so, he was able to relate in a compassionate, non-judgmental way to promote personal growth in those whose lives he touched. Howard's kind-hearted personality also brought joy to colleagues, friends, family, neighbors, and most recently, new found friends at the Solstice Senior Living Facility.



His daughters and grandson were the most precious part of Howard's life. He is survived by daughter, Kendra, her husband, Nathan Charles of San Francisco and grandson, Joseph Moyano, of Grand Junction. He was preceded in death by daughters, Kelsey and Ashley. His older brother, Jim (Eleonore), lives in Hollister, California; younger brother, Steve (Mary), lives in Superior, Colorado. Along with several nieces and nephews, they will all miss his story telling, laughter, and love, dearly.



Celebrations of Howard's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020

