1/1
Janet McMartin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet McMartin

November 29, 1949 - October 15, 2020

At 2:25 p.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Janet Lee McMartin left this world to join her son and mother. After a two-year battle with cancer, Janet passed peacefully; surrounded by family and friends.

Janet was born on November 29, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Chaffo and Betty Charlesworth. Janet loved children and spent over 40 years as a teacher. During her career, she positively impacted over a thousand students. She enjoyed camping, going to Country Jam, and traveling, but she was most proud of her grandsons.

Janet is survived by her husband, Phillip McMartin, and daughters, Desiree Magnuson of Cypress, TX, and Nicole and Praneeta Sisco of Houston, TX. She is also survived by step-daughters, Stephanie McMartin of Grand Junction, CO, and Michelle McMartin of Grant's Pass, OR. Janet loved her grandsons, Dominic, Blake, Chase, Jamison, Enberlin, Torin, Oliver, and Kian. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Adam Sisco.

There will be no services per her request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved