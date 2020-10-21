Janet McMartin



November 29, 1949 - October 15, 2020



At 2:25 p.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Janet Lee McMartin left this world to join her son and mother. After a two-year battle with cancer, Janet passed peacefully; surrounded by family and friends.



Janet was born on November 29, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Chaffo and Betty Charlesworth. Janet loved children and spent over 40 years as a teacher. During her career, she positively impacted over a thousand students. She enjoyed camping, going to Country Jam, and traveling, but she was most proud of her grandsons.



Janet is survived by her husband, Phillip McMartin, and daughters, Desiree Magnuson of Cypress, TX, and Nicole and Praneeta Sisco of Houston, TX. She is also survived by step-daughters, Stephanie McMartin of Grand Junction, CO, and Michelle McMartin of Grant's Pass, OR. Janet loved her grandsons, Dominic, Blake, Chase, Jamison, Enberlin, Torin, Oliver, and Kian. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Adam Sisco.



There will be no services per her request.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice in her name.



