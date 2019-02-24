Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Knott. View Sign

Larry Eland Knott

May 8, 1968 - February 13, 2019

Larry Knott, 50, born May 8, 1968, in Grand Junction, CO passed away February 13, 2019, in New Castle, CO. Larry was born to Jon E. Knott, Sr. and Carmen J. (Sena) Knott.

Always in the sun, Larry loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Like his grandfather, he was a jack of all trades. If he was outdoors, he was happy. Right now, you could find him with Randy the Macho Man Savage, listening to KISS or watching an old John Wayne western after a drag race. Family man from early on, Larry was a father figure to Michael and Scott Tornes, and Sophia and Rikki Fetterhoff. Able to fix anything, the best chef, and a dear friend to many, he was full of knowledge, humor, and pride.

Above all else, he loved his children, Brandon and Brandi. Every day he strived to teach, provide, and protect them. He exceeded in every way.

He is survived by his parents, Ed and Julie Knott; brother, Jon Knott; soulmate, Sherri Fetterhoff, and children, Brandon E. Knott and Brandi (Cesar) Knott- Aguilar. He will be missed and remembered by numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned by Larry's family.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019

