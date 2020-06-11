Lawrence R. "Chris" Christensen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Chris" R. Christensen

May 17, 1933 - June 8, 2020

Lawrence "Chris" Christensen, of Grand Junction, passed away on June 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was 87.

Chris was born on May 17, 1933, in Palisade, Colorado, to Jacob and Annie (Larson) Christensen. He spent his childhood in Palisade, and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1955. During this time Chris met and married his first wife, Mary Lou Kocurek, and together they had eight children. She later preceded him in death. He married his second wife, Martha Derby (nee Hockett), in August of 1972, and welcomed two step-children. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2015, in Grand Junction.

Chris worked as an auto mechanic for over 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Forest and Jens, and daughter, Judy Downey.

He is survived by sister, Ethel Boydston of Palisade; sons, Lawrence J. (Karin) Christensen of Killeen, Texas; Richard (Janet) Christensen of Willis, Texas; Jeff (Stacy) Christensen of Collbran; Allen (Jane) Christensen of Delta, and Dean (Karen) Derby of Grand Junction; daughters, Linda (Robert) McCarthy of Grand Junction; Kathy (Dennis) Goodman of Nampa, Idaho; Gloria (Tad) Paddock, and Vicki Williams both of Grand Junction; 19 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved