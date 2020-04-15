Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowry Francis Bishop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lowry Francis Bishop



June 23, 1934 - April 10, 2020



Lowry Francis Bishop, 85, of Fruita, died peacefully on April 10, 2020.



Lowry was born and raised in Hinckley, Utah. Heber and Vera Bishop had ten children. Lowry was their eighth child. Growing up, he was an Eagle Scout, and played on basketball, football, and baseball high school teams. Lowry graduated from Snow College in 1954, where he played football, baseball and tennis. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1955-1958 in Hong Kong. After his mission he married Marie Hansen in the St. George, Utah temple in 1960, and later graduated from BYU.



He spent the next 31 years at FMHS, where he taught history, social studies, and P.E. He also coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. In addition, he taught early morning seminary for the church and served as Bishop and a counselor in the stake presidency. Wherever he served, he touched and blessed the lives of others. In 1992, Lowry and Marie served as life-style missionaries from BYU and taught English at the Shandong Teacher's University in Jinan, China. They loved the Chinese students so much that they completed four years of teaching there. Lowry's greatest success has been his love for God and family.



Lowry is survived by his dear wife, Marie; sisters, Vera Louise Carling and Sylvia Miller; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Cleghorn, and Tanya (Mike) Lytle; son, Todd (Tammy) Bishop, along with his 22 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death earlier this year by son, Michael (Tracy) Bishop of Mack, CO.



His graveside service was held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

