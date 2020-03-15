Maria Guadalupe Arguello



January 12, 1943 - February 29, 2020



Guadalupe Maria Arguello, age 77, of Aloha, Oregon, passed away on February 29, 2020, due to medical complications. By her side were her beloved husband and sister-in-law.



She was born on January 12, 1943, in Juarez, Mexico and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado with her parents as a youth. She met Andres "Andy" Arguello and married in 1964. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage and did not have any children. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and knitting.



She is survived by her siblings in Colorado, Maria Herrera, Patsy Arguello, Sylvia Gardner and Fred Rodrigues, and a number of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much and spoke of often.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Springer and Son Funeral Home.

