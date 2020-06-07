Martha May Odelberg



August 9, 1933 - May 8, 2020



Martha May (O'Nan) Odelberg graduated from planet Earth and her spirit ascended to the Heavenly realm of Jesus, her Saviour, on Friday, May 8, 2020, but her influence has spread here on Earth and will remain throughout the days and years ahead. Her spiritual light shines on and on.



Martha May was born to Lindsay Shannon O'Nan and Lucy Nelson (Brown) O'Nan, in Grand Junction, CO, on August 9, 1933, the ninth child of ten: seven sons, Clifford, Clyde, Lawrence, Curtis, George, Floyd, and Fred, and three daughters, Beth, Martha May, and Arlene. Her parents; all seven brothers, and sister, Beth Hugenot, preceded her in death. Arlene Knight, of Yuma, AZ, is the only surviving sibling.



Martha May was a faithful precious wife to her husband, David Odelberg, for nearly 67 years, and was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Together, the family consists of loving daughter, Cheryl Ann Odelberg of Durango, CO and her children (our grandchildren), Andrea Shellabarger, Durango, CO; Philip Shellabarger, Fort Collins, CO, and Kevin Shannon Decker (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Drew, Beau, Selah, and Aurora; son, Shannon Jay Odelberg and daughter-in-law, Lisa Urness, of Salt Lake City, UT. Martha May also loved her many nephews and nieces, and they loved her in return and have many fond memories of her and family get togethers with many water fights and other hilarious, fun pranks pulled. All these actions were taken in good humor and were often returned. In our family gatherings Jesus and the spirit of Godliness was never abandoned.



Martha May attended Lincoln Park Elementary, Grand Junction Junior High, and graduated from GJHS in 1951. She was active in 4-H, Drama Club, and Thespians. Her classmates have been meeting at a local restaurant for an early luncheon on the second Thursday of each month for many years.



During the latter half of the 1950s, Martha May took on the task of being the second female bus driver for School District #51. She enjoyed it very much and had a combined time of approximately 27 years. She loved her kindergarten to high school passangers, and they seemed to be happy to have her as their bus driver. From 1982 - 1988, Martha May was cook and food preparer for our Kitchen Kart Katering route to businesses and other events that were held in our valley. She would rise each morning between 3:30 - 4:00 a.m., and begin her preparations. The catering truck was loaded with scrumptious food and the enjoyment of her customers started with the arrival of the truck at the first stop. Many times some of the goodies would be consumed rapidly and a quick emergency call would have to be made to Martha May at home base. She would quickly prepare and deliver to the right location.



Martha May has been a member of the First Church of the Nazarene since early childhood, where she served and participated in various ministries; board member, youth sponsor, president of the young peoples' society, choir and song director, children's church director, Sunday school director, and teacher. One of the highlights of her church ministry was directing three act plays and teen choir in the 1960s with a youth group 35-40 teens strong. She also directed Hymn Sing and sing-a-longs at Atrium of Grand Valley (Holiday Retirement Corporation) where she worked as assistant manager from September, 1995 - 2001. She continued Hymn Sing and Sing-a-long as a volunteer for many more years.



A Memorial celebration is planned for when the virus sufficiently lets up.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Church of the Nazarene or HopeWest Hospice, both of Grand Junction, CO.



