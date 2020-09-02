Marvin D. AndersonApril 29, 1927 - August 28, 2020Marvin D. Anderson, 93, a resident at LaVilla Grande Care Center, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.Marvin was born on April 29, 1927, in Maxbass, North Dakota to Carl and Grace Anderson.After graduating early from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, he returned to North Dakota to get a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Dakota.His engineering employment took him to all regions of the United States. It was at one of those places he met and married his wife, Margaret. They traveled extensively for business and pleasure for the next 50 years. Marvin retired from Arizona Public Service in 1992 and it was then that they moved to Grand Junction.Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; parents, Carl and Grace Anderson, and sister, Ardith Magnuson.A memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 1:30 p.m.