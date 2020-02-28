Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Alice Ortiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Alice Ortiz



December 6, 1934 - February 24, 2020



Patricia A. Ortiz was born in Delta, CO, to Gavina and Jose de la Cruz Pacheco on December 6, 1934. She was raised by siblings when her mother passed away at a young age. She got to travel and visit different states, until one day her childhood sweetheart, Gilbert C. Ortiz Sr., talked her brothers into tricking her to come back to Delta, CO, to pledge his love to her. From there they started their family in Thompson, UT. After a couple children they came to settle in Grand Junction where their family grew to 11 children.



Around the tenth child she got the opportunity to go to school in Lawrence, KS, and received certification in social work. She used this certification in the community working at Community Action and the Head Start Program. She has been retired for 20 years due to health problems.



Her interest were in sewing, canning and cooking. She always wanted to sew something for the grandkids every year for Christmas. There probably is no a grandkid in town that does not have a blanket from Grandma. In the early 80's she owned a deli where she enjoyed working with the three youngest girls. Good times! She loved music, especially if it was her husband playing it.



Patricia is survived by son, Mario Ortiz; daughters, Kathryn (Gary) Lujan, Theresa Ortiz, Francis (Mike) Gonseth, and Candy Ortiz; daughter-in-law, Memory Ortiz; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gilbert C. Ortiz, Sr.; parents, Gavina and Jose; daughter, Gavina; sons, Gilbert Jr., Chris, Rabon, Corey, and Adrian; brothers, and sister, and grandson, Chris.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Memorial services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Callahn-Edfast Mortuary, 2:00 p.m., preceding to Orchard Mesa Cemetery and dinner to follow at Elm Baptist Church, 1510 N. 17th Street, Grand Junction.

