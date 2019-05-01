Patty Ann Snyder
April 28, 1946 - April 26, 2019
Patricia Ann Snyder "Rusty Red" passed away peacefully two days shy of her 73rd birthday, April 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was born April 28, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she was adopted by Jerry and Edith Sexson, along with an older adopted brother, Gary.
She married Royal C. Snyder on July 10, 1969. This summer would have been their 50th wedding anniversary, July 10, 1969.
She is survived by her husband, Roy; daughters, Stormy D. Anderson along with her two children, Maranda and Kayden; daughter, Carol Lee Snyder; brother, Gary Sexson, his wife, Mayetta along with their son, Dr. Gary Sexson II, his wife, Sharon and their two children, Gabby and Gary III.
Patty lived in Palisade, Colorado with husband, Roy, and daughter, Carol, on 27 acres, raising horses, cows, and hay. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, sewing, being active in church, riding her motorcycle with Roy, and being online.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Patty "Rusty" touched are invited to the Palisade Christian Church 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, followed by lunch, at 3702 G Rd (3673 Hwy 6- across from Palisade High School) Palisade, Colorado. Come reminisce, grieve and support each other, and of course, chat.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the GJ Resource Center for unwed mothers.
Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 1, 2019