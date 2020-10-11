1/1
Dr. Paul Allen Dibble
1936 - 2020
Dr. Paul Allen Dibble

August 19, 1936 - September 28, 2020

Throughout his rich life, Paul shared his interests and time generously. He loved music, specifically playing the trumpet, singing and listening to hymns, praise and classical music. He was a published author, skilled ballroom dancer, "wicked" horse-shoe player, golfer, table game player and recipient of numerous civic awards. He dabbled in wood carving, collecting frogs, and loved to travel. He was notorious for his sense of humor and flair in dressing. Serving his Lord Jesus was his life focus, which he expressed in voracious study, teaching and mentoring.

Paul was born August 19, 1936, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Harold Thompson Dibble and Lila Jeanette Dibble (nee Kleinsmith). He moved to Denver at age five, attended East High School and CU Boulder gaining a Bachelor of Science in Business. In later years, he obtained a Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary. Paul and his younger brother, David, volunteered to serve the United States of America in the Navy during the Korean conflict.

In 1968, Paul gave up his corporate career track to take his wife, Mary, and children to serve as missionaries in Liberia, West Africa. Upon returning to the US, Paul continued to apply his talents in pursuit of the "Great Commission", sharing the good news of Jesus and making disciples. That quest led him to employment at Life Center (Christian Elder Care), Underground Evangelism (Smuggled Bibles behind the "Iron Curtain"), and Rosemead School of Psychology (Christian College, merged with Biola University).

In 1977, Paul went into business for himself, providing more flexibility to travel, teach and preach around the world. He bought a bookstore in South Lake Tahoe, California and in 1980, he bought a waterbed store in Grand Junction, Colorado. From 1986-1996, Paul also had the privilege to establish, manage and teach at the Grand Junction campus of Colorado Christian University. In addition, from 1999-2008 he served the City of Grand Junction as a member and Chairman of the City and Planning Commission.

From 1980-2020, hand in hand with his wife, Dale, served his Lord and community as a church planter, teacher, leader and civic servant in programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the Victim Advocate Program (VAP). His service took him to about 90 countries, sharing his relationship with Jesus, his knowledge and his heart with everyone he met.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Norma "Dale" Dibble (nee Dalholtz). Their marriage brought together two families that have continued to grow.

Paul's family includes children, Steve, Ruth (Jeff), and Joel (Julie); step-children, Kendra (Keith), Vicki, and Scott (Pilar); grandchildren, John (Jessica), Daniel (Lacey), Tara (John), Nathan, Matthew, Michael, Matthew, Kurtis (Desiree), Kensie (Scott), David (Sacha), Cherie (Trevor), and Alice; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Townes, Kelsey, Kristin, Zeke, Kylinn, Rowan, Ryker, Soren, and Callum; sister-in-law, Dorothy; nieces, Lori (Gary), and Lynn; and their children, Andrew, Chris, Sarah, and David.

As we say goodbye to husband, father, papa, uncle, and friend, we rest in the knowledge that his Heavenly Father welcomed Him home with the words "Well done, good and faithful servant". We love you, Dad.

Paul's earthly remains were laid to rest with a family ceremony, at Memorial Gardens in Grand Junction October 1, 2020.

If you are interested in donating in Paul's honor, the family has selected Twin Peaks Bible Camp, for its mission in blessing young people (Twin Peaks Bible Camp, 9807 59 Rd. Colbran, CO 81624).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mesa Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
