Robert Emil Visek
February 22, 1943 - April 8, 2019
Bob lost his battle with esophageal cancer, which he fought like a warrior, on April 8, 2019. He was born in Cedar Rapids, IA to Lumir and Esther Visek, and attended Regis High School.
He was a successful businessman, establishing Mid America, Superior, and Durango Alarm Companies.
Bob was a man of great adventure and courage. He loved fishing and building street rods, but his passion was bow hunting. He told the best stories and the worst jokes, usually because he was laughing too hard to finish.
Everyone who knew him has the gift of a special memory of their time with him.
Bob joins his daughter, Tracey; brother, Jon, and parents, in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Laura (Chris) Kessenich; grandson, Trevor (Holly) Gagne; granddaughter, Amber (Scott) Runnells; great-granddaughter, Brylee; sisters, Karen Visek and Diane Tope, and brother, Brian Visek, along with other family and countless friends.
We will celebrate his life during archery season.
Thank you to HopeWest Hospice for the extraordinary care and singing him "Zippity Doo Dah" on his way out. Please consider making a donation in lieu of flowers.
Brown's Cremation has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019