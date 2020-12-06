Ruby Beard Wells



August 9, 1933 - November 24, 2020



Ruby Beard Wells, age 87, passed away of natural causes at her home in Sierra Vista, AZ, on November 24, 2020.



She was born August 9, 1933, in Guymon, OK, the fifth daughter of eight girls born to Grace Crumpton. The one surviving sister is Joy Hush of Plains, KS.



The family moved to Liberal, KS, in 1948 where Ruby met Lawrence Beard. They were married April 2, 1949. They lived in Wichita, KS; Phoenix, AZ, and McCammon, ID, before making their home in Fruita, CO, in 1969, where they started a home building business.



They both enjoyed fishing, camping and raising livestock on a few small farms during this span.



Lawrence and Ruby had four children, Larry Lee (Vivian), Dana, Jerry (Denise), and Kathy Prike (Mark). Lawrence passed away in 1987. Together they had nine grandsons and 13 great-grandchildren.



On February 29, 1996, Ruby married Bruce Wells, a life long Fruita resident and businessman. She also gained four step-children, Doug Wells (Shirley), Debbie Wells-Patton (Todd), Cindy McBride (John), and Pamela LaBrouche (Albert), 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



Through Bruce and Ruby's 22 year marriage they lived in both



Fruita, CO and Queen Valley, AZ, where they both became avid golfers, making friends and memories while winning many tournaments and awards. Bruce passed away in 2018.



Graveside services will be at a date to be determined at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO.



If desired, friends may make a memorial donation to your local Hospice.



