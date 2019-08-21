Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Traylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Traylor



July 7, 1945 - July 6, 2019



Susan Traylor passed away July 6, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was the oldest of the seven children of longtime Grand Junction residents, Helen and Charles Traylor.



Sue was a kind, generous and funny woman. Her love of reading, forged in childhood, led to a career as a kindergarten and elementary teacher, librarian, and tutor in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. While doing a work study program at Garden City Community College in Kansas, Sue was a reporter for the school paper "Roundup" and co-editor for a semester. Sue loved children and they loved her. She was an excellent babysitter and kids would cry when separated from her. She especially enjoyed helping create exciting summer reading programs that encouraged children to delight in reading.



Sue enjoyed picnics at Devil's Kitchen, and trips to the mountains to see the wildflowers and feed the chipmunks. She loved watching Turner Classic movies and all the "oldies" on tv. Sue was the queen of Trivial Pursuit and you would always want her on your team. She was a loving aunt to 11 nieces and nephews and never forgot to send a birthday card that included a bookmark and a dollar bill. She is greatly missed by her six siblings, Diane, Robert, David, Julia, Maggie, John, their families and her many friends from the Oaks and Courtyard in Fruita and Larchwood Inns in Grand Junction.



In Susan's memory, donations can be made to the Grand Junction Library, 443 N. 6th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501 or the activities committee (the Rebels) at Larchwood Inns, 2845 N. 15th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.



A memorial will be held at the Redlands Community Center in Grand Junction on October 13, 2019, from 3 - 5:00 p.m.

