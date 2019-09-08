Valentino Rudolph Hernandez
February 14, 1925 - August 17, 2019
Valentino Rudolph Hernandez, 94, passed away at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction, CO, on August 17, 2019.
He was born February 14, 1925, in Pasadena, CA, where he spent his childhood. He attended Pasadena Community College.
Valentino was a landscaper and attended the Church and School of Messiah Lutheran. He played drums in a band. He once played with the Lawrence Welk Band on the Santa Monica Pier.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Elaine Blake Hernandez.
Memorial services will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church and School of Messiah Lutheran, 840 N. 11th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019