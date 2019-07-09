Edmund F. Wright, age 83 of Clermont, FL and Gladwin, MI, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Ed was born in Bay City, MI on Feb. 2, 1936. He went to Handy High School and played on the school football team. He received a football scholarship to Toledo University where he attended until an injury ended his football career. He worked for the Defoe Shipbuilding Co. and then retired from the GM Foundry after 32 years of employment.

Ed belonged to the Lions Club, coached Little League and was Santa's assistant, putting many smiles on faces and listening to Christmas wishes for many years. He loved football, golf, and spending time with family and friends.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Frank and Addie Wright, and his sisters, Frances Lee Wright and Sharon Fortin.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48.5 years, Marilyn; his three children, James (Kelly) Wright, Michael (Darlyne) Wright, Tammi Wright; four step-children, Steve (Linda) Foutch, Dale (Mary) Foutch, Tim (Dawn) Foutch, Scott (Terri) Foutch; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Albert (Arlene) Wright, and William Wright. Sisters, Liliah (Thomas) Kloha, and Joyce (Alex) MacGregor.

Ed was a member of Woodlands Lutheran Church in FL and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, MI.

Please join the family to celebrate his life and share memories at a memorial service held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 331 Clendening Rd., Gladwin, MI on July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 10, 2019