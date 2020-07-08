Joshua Edward Fink, 16 years young, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Florida. Josh was born in Midland on June 3, 2003. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Kimberly and Tom Kalisz; brother, Justin; sisters, Alycia, Andrea; and step-sister, Amanda (Arvelle); his nephew, Greyson; and nieces, Elizabeth, Alivia, and Aleah; his grandmother, Sharon Isaac; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Josh loved to entertain and would constantly learn new card tricks to impress his family and friends. He enjoyed participating in GAFT plays and competition dance at Gail Wildfong School of Dance. He attended Fork Union Military Academy. He enjoyed all things soccer related and spent hours building the perfect fantasy soccer team. He mastered the Rubic's cube and could almost solve it without looking. When Josh was younger we would say that he lived in his own world (filled with Legos and power rangers) and sometimes we would get invited in. He stopped inviting us and tried to fight his mental battles on his own despite our attempts to help. He succumbed to his battles with the darkness and took his own life. We know that he is finally at peace in the loving arms of our Lord. He will continue to stay with us through the many memories. He loved and was loved by many and will always be in our hearts.

In honor of Josh and his love for dance the family has established a scholarship in his name. Contributions may be made to Gail Wildfong School of Dance, In Memory of Joshua Fink, 1623 N State St, Gladwin, MI 48624.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Christian Church on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. This will be a time of remembrance and celebration to honor a life lost too soon.

