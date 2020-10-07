Joyce P. Ellis, 71, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on July 30, 1949, the daughter of John and Anna (Kraft) Black. She was united in marriage to her true love, Richard Ellis. They were blessed with many wonderful years together. She was employed for the Buyer's Guide in advertising and also the Gladwin High School in the office and library.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard Ellis of Gladwin; children, Shelly King of Gladwin; son, John Maher of Beaverton, and Jason (Nicole) Maher of Beaverton; seven grandchildren, Caitlin, Rachelle, Levon, Michiel, Bo, Brody, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Rebecca. She is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.