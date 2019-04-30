Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Edick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin James Edick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin James Edick Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we have to say good-bye to Kevin James Edick, a son, a brother, and a great friend to many. Kevin passed early on the morning of April 29 after a long illness and a brief stay at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He passed peacefully.
Kevin loved the outdoors during the summer and loved gardening and was an avid NASCAR fan. He worked forty plus years as a Finish Carpenter. Everyone who knew him will remember his sense of humor!
Surviving Kevin is his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Lavila (Gravelle) Edick of Gladwin, two nephews, Brett Edick of Gladwin, Troy and Leslie (Povey) Edick of Beaverton, Laura and Neal Campbell of Danville, TN; and a very special friend, Sheri Renas of Gladwin. He is also survived by seven great-nephews and nieces, and four great-great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Edick; mother, Bettie (Vickers) Edick; and a great-niece, Breanna Ashley.
At this time there are no services planned. But, the family would like to thank all those who visited him during his short stay at the Pines.
To leave comments or experiences for the family, sign online at www.cremationmidmi.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.