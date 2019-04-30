It is with profound sadness that we have to say good-bye to Kevin James Edick, a son, a brother, and a great friend to many. Kevin passed early on the morning of April 29 after a long illness and a brief stay at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He passed peacefully.

Kevin loved the outdoors during the summer and loved gardening and was an avid NASCAR fan. He worked forty plus years as a Finish Carpenter. Everyone who knew him will remember his sense of humor!

Surviving Kevin is his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Lavila (Gravelle) Edick of Gladwin, two nephews, Brett Edick of Gladwin, Troy and Leslie (Povey) Edick of Beaverton, Laura and Neal Campbell of Danville, TN; and a very special friend, Sheri Renas of Gladwin. He is also survived by seven great-nephews and nieces, and four great-great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Edick; mother, Bettie (Vickers) Edick; and a great-niece, Breanna Ashley.

At this time there are no services planned. But, the family would like to thank all those who visited him during his short stay at the Pines.

To leave comments or experiences for the family, sign online at www.cremationmidmi.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019