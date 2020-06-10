Melody J. Pribbernow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melody J. Pribbernow, 70, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on June 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1949 the daughter of Leo and Betty (Foote) Brunni in Port Clinton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Herman Pribbernow Jr. He preceded her in death in 2017. Melody was a housekeeper for many years, along with becoming a caretaker to many people throughout Gladwin County. She became known as Nanny to many. She loved to watch and feed her birds, and spend time with her family. Playing bingo was a favorite for her.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Julie (Steve) Badger of Beaverton, Tony (Lori) Miller, and Michelle (Trent) Govitz both of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren and one precious great-grandchild. She is also survived by sisters, Valdeen (Jim) Wise of Grand Blanc and Valerie (Dale) Williams of Florida; three nieces and four nephews and many friends. Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; sister; and step-father, Virgil Demaray who raised her most of her life.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved