Melody J. Pribbernow, 70, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on June 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1949 the daughter of Leo and Betty (Foote) Brunni in Port Clinton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Herman Pribbernow Jr. He preceded her in death in 2017. Melody was a housekeeper for many years, along with becoming a caretaker to many people throughout Gladwin County. She became known as Nanny to many. She loved to watch and feed her birds, and spend time with her family. Playing bingo was a favorite for her.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Julie (Steve) Badger of Beaverton, Tony (Lori) Miller, and Michelle (Trent) Govitz both of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren and one precious great-grandchild. She is also survived by sisters, Valdeen (Jim) Wise of Grand Blanc and Valerie (Dale) Williams of Florida; three nieces and four nephews and many friends. Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; sister; and step-father, Virgil Demaray who raised her most of her life.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.