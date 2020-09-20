James Clyde Lewis Sr.
On Friday, September 11, 2020, James C. Lewis Sr. of Danville, Virginia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
He was born on October 4, 1937 in Sutherlin, Virginia to Margaret and Clyde Lewis. He graduated from Dan River High School and was a United State Army veteran and was employed by the Danville Police Department for 36 years, until his retirement. He was a member of Roman Eagle Lodge 122 and the Danville Scottish Rites, 32nd Degree. James married Edith Roberts Lewis on December 14, 1958 and they had two children. James enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith and his sister, Betty Jo Green.
He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Cindy) Lewis Toler and husband, Rick of Summerfield, N.C., James C Lewis Jr and wife, Debby of Henrico, Va.; four grandchildren, Christopher James (CJ) Lewis and wife, Bethany of Abbington, Va., Michelle Toler of Greensboro, N.C., Matthew Toler of Wendell, N.C., and Bradly Davis and wife, Brooke of Mechanicsville, Va.; three great-grand-children, Harper, Cole and Ella Kate; brothers, George Lewis of Danville, Va. and Ronnie Lewis of Chatham, Va.; and sister, Patsy Francis of Gretna, Va.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Hank Meadows officiating.
The family would like to thank friends, caregivers and the staff at Liberty Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Home Care.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Lewis family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
