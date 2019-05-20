Jacquelyn "Jackie" A. Berleman

Jacquelyn "Jackie" A. Berleman, 81, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born Nov. 18, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Henry F. & Mary (Dalton) Buckshot. Jackie retired from SIUE where she worked as a secretary for 20 years. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Errol L. Berleman whom she married, March 27, 1975, in Edwardsville. Jackie is also survived by two sons, Victor Weber & wife Jamie of Staunton, Illinois, Benjamin Weber of East Alton, Illinois; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by a daughter Bobbie J. Weber.

Jackie was a member of the Bethalto Women's Club.

There will be no visitation or services. She will be cremated according to her wishes and will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.