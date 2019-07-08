Lillie Noto

Lillie Belle Noto, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Worden, IL, the daughter of the late Harry & Maude (Watson) Sparks. Lillie was a clerical worker for the Illinois Department of Human Service for many years, retiring in 1992.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vincent Charles Noto, whom she married Feb. 13, 1954, at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville. Lillie is also survived by one son, Dennis Noto & wife Sherry of La Marque, TX; two daughters, Kathy Leitner & husband Steve of Edwardsville, Michele Sowerby & husband Fletcher of North Shields, England; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Diane Sparks.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Scott Noto; three brothers, Eugene, Lawrence & Benjamin Sparks; and by two sisters, Edna Reinke & Mary Alice Piepers. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

Lillie loved spending time at home and in her garden. She was cremated according to her wishes and a memorial visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the First Christian Church with Rev. James Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the First Christian Church or the .

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.