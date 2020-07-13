Roger Verseman

EDWARDSVILLE — Roger J. Verseman, age 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Roger was born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Jacob, Illinois, the son of the late Edmund and Rose (Darnstaedt) Verseman; and brother to Carol, Ken and Archie.

He married Judith D. Leinicke, the love of his life on Dec. 27, 1958. They shared 60 years of marriage until her death on Sept. 29, 2019.

Roger served in the United States Army during the time of the Korean War. His main profession was a liquor salesman for over 30 years, but family was his source of true pride and joy.

Roger is survived and will be missed by his son, Stuart Verseman and spouse, James Collier of Richland, Michigan; daughter, Carmen Striler of Kirkwood, Missouri; four grandchildren, Corey Verseman of Madison, Wisconsin, Jamie Striler of Orlando, Florida, Jessica Striler of Edwardsville, and Joseph Striler of Phoenix, Arizona; and many other close family members and friends.

Roger was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and in his younger years, baseball. He was a little league coach in Edwardsville for many years. Roger is remembered for his fun loving personality and sense of humor. He loved gathering with friends or just sitting outside visiting with neighbors.

He loved attending sporting events at the High School and Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville basketball games. What an exciting day it was when he won the car at a SIUE game by sinking a putt across the gym floor! Roger loved spending time at Lake Ozarks and doing activities with his grandchildren.

In celebration of Roger's life, please join us Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. for a service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Masks are required to enter the church.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.