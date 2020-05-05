EDWARDSVILLE — Ruth Ann Stirrat, age 76 of Edwardsville, Illinois, born Aug. 24, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Ruth had worked at the former Ben Franklin and Lou's IGA, both in Edwardsville, as well as, Sheppard Office Supply, Champion Office Products, and was an Avon representative since 1979 winning several outstanding awards. She was a former member of Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville having sang in the choir and taught Sunday School, then transferred to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Esther nee Neubauer Spitze.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Arthur Stirrat, whom she married Feb. 2, 1974; and a godchild, Denise Albrecht of Collinsville, Illinois.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation at Memorial Park, Staunton, Illinois, with Rev. Diane C. Grohmann officiating.
Memorials may be made in Ruth's honor to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville or Shriner's Hospital for Children and can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 5, 2020.