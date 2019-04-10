Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wardell Vaughn.

Wardell Vaughn

Wardell Vaughn was the seventh child born to the late Taylor Vaughn Sr. and Mary Lee Vaughn in Brooksville, Mississippi on July 27, 1940.

Wardell moved to Edwardsville, Illinois at a young age. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and Edwardsville High School where he played basketball. He graduated from high school in 1959 and went on to attend Illinois State University.

While at Illinois State, he became a star basketball player and graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education in 1964. After graduating from Illinois State, Wardell moved to Chicago, Illinois where he began working for the Chicago Board of Education at Farragut Career Academy on Chicago's West Side. He was a physical education/ health science teacher, assistant football coach and head varsity basketball coach.

While employed with the Board of Education he met and married the love of his life Mary Hayes. In 1975, Wardell was inducted into the Illinois State Athletic Hall of Fame. Wardell worked at Farragut High for over 37 years until his retirement in 2001.

Wardell was a devoted husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Anyone who came in contact with him took an instant liking to him. Wardell had an engaging personality, he was quick witted and funny. His favorite pastimes were watching and analyzing sports, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

On April 7, 2019, Wardell departed this life at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago, Illinois with his loving wife by his side.

Wardell leaves to mourn in his passing his wife of over 50 years Mary; three brothers, Taylor Vaughn Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, Govonor Vaughn (Loretta) of Detroit, Michigan, Otis Vee Vaughn of Edwardsville, Illinois; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, special friends, Earl Smith and Dave Hunt.

Wardell was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Jimmie Lee and Tommie Lee Vaughn; and two sisters, Christine Hammonds and Emma Jean Cross.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Jack Townsend officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.