On July 22, 2020, John Orenich (Johnny O) passed away peacefully in Salinas, Calif. Johnny was born June 26, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Andrew and Anna Orenich and leaves behind his brother Andrew (Sonny).

Johnny came to Monterey County in the early '60s, where he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hunter Liggett. This is when he met and married his wife Theresa of 58 years.

Johnny has one daughter, Mickey Garcia, and four grandchildren, Tyson, Vincent (Chunka), Malorey and Lynsie. Johnny has seven great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Chase, Giada, Dylan, London, Zyn and Hazely, who he loved very much.

Johnny's favorite past time was building and refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia. Anyone who knew Johnny knew his love for his hometown football team, the Pittsburgh Stealers.

No services will be held at this time.

