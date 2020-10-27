Elda G. Aldrete
San Angelo - Elda G. Aldrete went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1938. Elda married her High School sweetheart Jesse Richard Aldrete in a small Catholic Church in San Angelo, Texas and were married for 56 years until Richard passed away on June 30, 2011. Elda was a devoted Catholic in San Angelo and made St. Joseph's Catholic Church her parish. She and a dear friend said the rosary every Saturday evening at St. Joseph's Church before 6:00 p.m. mass. Elda loved dancing to country and western music and cooking fantastic tasting food of all kinds for her family. She especially loved cooking all kinds of goodies, cakes and cookies for everyone at Christmas time. Elda retired from the Texas Employment Commission after 30 years of service. After retirement from the state she worked as a part time volunteer at Shannon Hospital for many years until she couldn't anymore. She resided at Rio Concho West retirement community for 15 years until she went to live at Cedar Manor Nursing Facility in San Angelo. Elda was loved and will be missed. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Abelina Vargas of Fort Worth, Dr. Eva Molina of Dallas, Rene Samarripa and wife Elizabeth of Edmond, Oklahoma, Linda Potts and husband Gerry of Grand Prairie, Thomas Samarripa and wife Janie of Odessa, and Lupe (Goldie) Samarripa of Odessa. Elda is also survived by her 3 children, Michael R. Aldrete and wife Gabriella of El Paso, Jason M. Galihadd and wife Griselda of San Angelo and daughter Susan E. Warman of San Angelo; grandson Jason F. Galihadd of Corpus Christi; granddaughter Kelli Pleyo of Washington; granddaughter, Kayde Warman of San Angelo and granddaughter Brittany Galihadd Morrison and husband Brandon of Miles; great grandchildren Addison Bailey Jones of Washington, Jade Jones of Eastland, Christopher Pleyo of Washington, Sophia Pleyo of Washington and Briana Grace Morrison of Miles and her many nieces and nephews. Mother God is awaiting you with open arms at the Pearly gates of heaven to welcome you in to serve Him as an angel of God to watch over the rest of us. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks for the care of Elda Aldrete at Cedar Manor and their staff as well as St. Gabriels hospice care and all their caring staff in the time of Elda's needs. We would also like to thank Elda's care givers while she was at home. Thank you Andrea, Mary, Viola and Angelica for all your help. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com