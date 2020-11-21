1/1
Jo Ann Rose
Fort Worth - Jo Ann Rose was born Dec 16, 1941 to DeWitt and Geraldine Prather in Gainesville, TX., and passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. Jo Ann attended Arlington Heights HS in Fort Worth and graduated from Tarleton State College. She went on to become a physical therapist, a profession she pursued for 40 years in West Texas. She was a caregiver at heart and loved painting, growing flowers and most of all, her grandchildren. She spent a number of years as a CASA volunteer. Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; daughter Carol and husband Doug Matheson; daughter Kari and Jorge Cruz. She is also survived by grandchildren Kendall, Kate, and Carson Matheson; brother Jerry Prather and wife Pat; and sister Barbara Hudson and husband Larry. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice of Texas in Fort Worth, or Foster's Foster Home in Stephenville, TX.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
