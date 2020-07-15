Tanya Reyes Aguero Rodriguez



San Angelo - Tanya Reyes Aguero Rodriguez, age 39, received her angel wings on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Community Medical Center.



She was born to Linda and Octaviano Aguero on April 20, 1981, in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Lake View High School. She previously worked for Mosaic, ABM, and Julios but her proudest job was being a mother.



Tanya was the most kindhearted person you would ever meet. Her beautiful smile could just light up a room. Family meant everything to her. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and an amazing mother to three children.



She is preceded in death by grandmothers Maxima Reyes and Jinoveva Esparaza, aunt Lydia Ahumada, nephew Jordan Reyes and cousins Callie Lombrano, Jessie Reyes, Richard Sr. and Richard Jr. Reyes.



She is survived by parents Linda and Octaviano Aguero, the love of her life Raymond Rodriguez, children Natalie, Elijah and Isabella Rodriguez, Sisters Elizabeth Barquera, Monica Aguero, Heather Poe, Mary Ann and Dominque Coverson, Stephanie Aguero, brother Cedric and Tina Francis all of San Angelo. Nieces and nephews Ella and Raul Mendoza, Alex Pacheco, Orlando Aguero of New Mexico, Damian Arroyo, Octaviano Aguero, Timothy Aguero, Tierra Coverson, Tyren Coverson, Sierra Roman, Jay Roman, Maxima Poe, Victoria Barquera, Iverson Francis, Koby Wright and Kaiden Wright. As well as the numerous great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who she cherished so deeply. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









