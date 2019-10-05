Aldeen Alley Lancaster, 90, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one brother, Alden "Pudgie" Alley (Linda) of Leitchfield; and one sister, Linda Wright of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joyner L. Lancaster; and her parents, Alden and Effie Mae Madon Alley.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gideon's International; Clearview Baptist Church; or to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College's Development Office, c/o Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019