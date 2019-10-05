Aldeen Alley Lancaster (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Aldeen Alley Lancaster, 90, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one brother, Alden "Pudgie" Alley (Linda) of Leitchfield; and one sister, Linda Wright of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joyner L. Lancaster; and her parents, Alden and Effie Mae Madon Alley.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gideon's International; Clearview Baptist Church; or to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College's Development Office, c/o Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019
