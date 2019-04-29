Send Flowers Obituary

Amey Catherine "Kathy" Harris, 83, of Kingswood, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.

Survivors include three children, Faye Critchelow (Mike) of Leitchfield, Rick Harris (Sue) of Louisville and Songia Comley (David) of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Layton Harris and James Rose; and her parents, James Harlan Webb and Ollie Belle West Webb.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, April 9, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Kingswood. Burial is in Hillcrest Haven.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church.

Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg was in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

