Earline Hayse (1937 - 2019)
Earline Hayse, 81, of Louisville, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include eight children, Ilene Hayse, Tex Hayse (Susan), Patricia Boggs, Pam Taylor (Arnold), Gladys Fuqua (Allen), Rex Hayse, Terry Hayse (Latasha) and Ricky Hayse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Hayse, and her parents, Theodore Roosevelt Hayse and Gurlon Embry Hayse.
The funeral is noon Friday, April 5, at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in the Kelly Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019
