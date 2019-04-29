Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Lynn Paxton, 67, of Leitchfield, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1951, in Campbellsville, the daughter of the late Hibert Gabehart and Geneva Wheat Gabehart Carter.

She married her loving husband, JD Paxton, on Dec. 18, 1976.

As a loving school teacher previously at Campbellsville and Greensburg, and later at Grayson County Schools, she took great pride in her role as librarian at Oran P. Lawler Elementary School -- which she approached with dedication and compassion. She loved each and every student who crossed her path throughout this journey in her life.

Judy enjoyed teaching, shopping for her nieces and nephews, reading, flowers, traveling, genealogy, and family gatherings. She was a member of DAR, and was a member and actively worked at Emmaus Walk. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Leitchfield.

She is survived by her husband, JD Paxton; brothers and sisters Lewie Gabehart (Gail), Sandra Mercer (Donnie), Sharon Boring (Ervin), John Carter (Pam), Tom Carter, Randall Gabehart, Melissa Gabehart, Bradley Gabehart, Patty Gabehart Jones, Shirley Ashley, Billy Carter (Chris), Murrell Carter, Larry Carter, Barb Varner and Pat Portman (Steve), and all their families.

Also surviving are her brother- and sister-in-law, Terry and Karen Paxton; her mother-in-law, Willadean Paxton; and a very special aunt, Jane Mitchel.

Judy was richly blessed with many special nieces and nephews who were her heart and joy. Her face would light up when they entered the room, wherever she was. They include Aaron, Carter, Mindy, Kenzie, Brayden, Briley, Alex, Samantha, Karlee, Landin, Sean, Kenlei, Easton, Jenna, Clay, Garrett, Graham, Austin, Jackson, Cohen, Addyson, John, Blake, Jake, Drew, Balou, Drake, Tom, Ashley and Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, the Rev. Arthur Carter; sisters Verna Kountz, Elaine Meredith and Brenda Jones; and an infant brother, James Lewis Carter.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Doug King officiating. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Bethlehem Cemetery on Deacon Road in Greensburg.

Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

