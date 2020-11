Or Copy this URL to Share

Rochellie Logsdon, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, the Rev. William "Bill" Logsdon; two daughters, Thelma Stevenson and Robin Stevenson; one son, Oscar Logsdon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be private with burial in Stevenson-Logsdon Cemetery.

