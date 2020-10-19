Charles Nardinger
Great Falls - On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Charles B. Nardinger, loving father of five, grandfather of 8, and great-grandfather of 11, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. He would have been 88 on October 19, 2020.
Chuck was born in St. Rose, MN to Frank and Ann in 1932, third oldest of 11 children. He attended Franklin Elementary, St. Mary's Catholic School, and after graduating from Central Catholic High School, first graduating class in 1951, he joined the Navy Reserves.
Chuck met Leona Rieben in grade school, started dating in 1955, and married in 1957. They lived on the west side of Great Falls for two years while building their future home on the north side. Together they had five children. Chuck lost his best friend and fishing partner, Leona, in 1991. In 2015, he sold their homes and bought a condo.
Chuck was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church where he enjoyed running the country store at the Pre-Lenten festival, as well as cutting Christmas Trees with his sons for the church for over 10 years.
At the age of 10, he began working at Kuglin Dairy and he sold The Great Falls Leader. In 1949, he started washing trucks on the weekends at Eddy's Bakery. In 1951, he began driving truck for the bakery and retired after 40 years. During that time, he also worked at the Anderson Ranch in Ulm and Cascade for 20 years.
In 1972, Chuck and Leona went to Swan Lake for the first time and fell in love with the area. In 1975, Dad, mom and three of his siblings purchased waterfront property which became a legacy that is still enjoyed by the Nardinger family today. Dad and Mom built their cabin in 1979, where they enjoyed spending much of their time. The Nardinger Family has had a reunion every August for the last 30 years. He always loved taking his grandkids and great grandkids fishing, watching them play in the water, and spending time with their cousins.
Chuck took pack trips into the Bob Marshal wilderness with his friends and relatives. He was an avid softball player for many years, and loved working on his son's ranch in Ulm. He loved playing pinochle, hunting and fishing with family and friends, especially Bob Anderson.
Chuck is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Charles Vernon (Tami) Nardinger and Mary Nardinger (Dennis) Dirkes, both of Great Falls, and John Nardinger of Swan Lake; grandchildren, Melissa (Burke) Allen, Chad (Mandee) Nardinger, Katie (Jesse) Lyman, Kandi (Garrett) Clark, Kyle (Joelle) Marko, Kori (Tim) Thorne, Charli Sullivan, and Collin Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Norah and Malia Allen, Clayton and Madilyn Nardinger, Jax and Jasper Clark, Danielle Marko, Liam and Tavynn Thorne, and Ava and Leland Lyman; sisters, Pat Cislo, Joanne Waldenberg, and Shirley Wilson, all of Great Falls, Sharon Gray of Billings, Joyce Thorne of Bremerton, WA, and Carol Nedved of Spokane, WA; brother, Kenny Nardinger of Kalispell; along with many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Leona; parents, Frank and Ann Nardinger; daughter, Kathy Nardinger Marko; son, David Nardinger; and sisters, Louise Christensen, Janice Budeski, and Phyllis Corbally.
Due to the public health circumstances of Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. We will honor his life at a later time when we are able to gather.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
. Memorials in his name may be given to Peace Hospice.