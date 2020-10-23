Heather M. Janikula
Great Falls - Heather Marie Janikula suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Great Falls, due to heart complications.
She was a loving mother to son, Daunte and loving wife to Steffen. Other loved survivors are her mother, Michele Habel; father, Dwight LeMay; stepfather, Bill Habel; brother, Eric (Christy) LeMay; nephew, Bradly LeMay; and a large group of extended family; close friends; and colleagues at Centene.
There is nothing Heather enjoyed more than spending time with family and friends, laughing, chatting, and enjoying a campfire on a moonlit night.
Gone way too soon. We love you. We will miss you, more than words can say.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OconnorFuneralHome.com
.